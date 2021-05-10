Bacteriologist, industrial – 2211 0-52.50

Biologists, botanists, zoologists and related professionals conduct research, improve or develop concepts, theories and operational methods, and apply scientific knowledge relating to biology, microbiology, bacteriology, cytology, genetics, zoology, botany and ecology, especially in the fields of medicine and agriculture.

Tasks include –

(a) conducting research, improving or developing concepts, theories and operational methods in their respective fields;

(b) conducting field and laboratory experiments concerning all forms of life by identifying and classifying human, animal, insect or plant specimens, and studying their origin, development, chemical and physical form, structure, composition, and life and reproductive processes;

(c) studying and conducting experiments concerning the structure, development and characteristics of micro- organisms such as bacteria or viruses;

(d) studying and conducting experiments concerning the factors involved in the origin, development and transmission of hereditary characteristics in human beings, animals or plants;

(e) studying all forms of plant life and developing practical applications of this knowledge in fields such as agriculture and medicine;

(f) studying all forms of animal life and developing practical applications of this knowledge in fields such as agriculture and medicine;

(g) studying and conducting experiments concerning the structure and functions of living cells, and the influence of physical and chemical factors upon normal and abnormal cells;

(h) studying inter-relationships of animal and plant life and the environmental factors involved, and giving professional advice to related disciplines;

(i) developing industrial, medical and other applications of knowledge in their respective fields;

(j) preparing scientific papers and reports;

(k) performing related tasks;

(l) supervising other workers.

Examples of the occupations classified here:

Bacteriologist

Biologist

Botanist

Ecologist

Microbiologist

Zoologist