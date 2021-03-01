What is the Accountant Profession? What does he do?
Accountants advise on accounting matters and perform accountancy services or audits.
Tasks include –
(a) advising on, planning and installing budgetary, accounts controlling and other accounting policies and systems;
(b) preparing and certifying financial statements for presentation to management, shareholders and statutory or other bodies;
(c) preparing tax returns, advising on taxation problems and contesting disputed claims before tax officials;
(d) preparing or reporting on profit forecasts and budgets;
(e) conducting financial investigations in such matters as suspected fraud, insolvency and bankruptcy;
(f) auditing accounts and book-keeping records;
(g) performing related tasks;
(h) supervising other workers.
Examples of the occupations classified here:
Accountant
Accountant, chartered
Auditor
Some related occupations classified elsewhere:
Assistant, accounting – 3434
Bookkeeper – 3433
Clerk, accounts -4121
Was this helpful?
1 / 0